CUET PG 2024: Application process begins; Check important dates, changes here

CUET PG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened registration process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2024 exams. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website i.e. pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

As per the official notification, the last date to fill in the online submission of application form is 24 January while the last date to pay the fees is 25 January till 11.50 pm. The notification also states that the correction window will open for three day i.e. from 27 January-29 January. The CUET PG exams 2024 will be held from 11 March-28 March.

Eligibility and qualification

As per NTA, in order to appear for the CUET (PG) 2024 exams there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the bachelor degree/equivalent examination or appearing in 2024 irrespective of their age can appear in CUET (PG) 2024 exams. However, the candidates will be required to fulfill the age criteria of the University in which they are desirous of taking admission.

This year some major changes has been announced in terms of duration of the exams, fees, and time.

Exam duration

The duration of the exam for the CUET PG 2024 exams has been changed to is 1 hour and 45 minutes i.e. 105 minutes from the earlier 2 hours i.e. 120 minutes exams. This year, the exam will also be held in 3 shifts. As per the CUET PG information bulletin, the exams will be held in three shifts: 9 am-10.45 am, 12.45 pm- 2.30 pm and 4.30 pm - 6.15 pm.

Reduction in number of questions to be answered

In the computer based exam, candidates will now have to answer 75 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) instead of the earlier 100 questions.

NTA hikes fees

The NTA has hiked the fees for CUET-PG application forms by ₹200 for all categories. In a statement, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) have alleged that the NTA has hiked the fee for CUET-PG application forms ‘due to lack of funds’ and it will impact especially those belonging to marginalised communities and from backward regions. The current fee for two test papers for general category students is ₹1,200, for OBC-NCL/GEN-EWS is ₹1000. The fees for SC/ST/Third Gender is ₹900 and for PwBD is ₹800.

CUET PG 2024: Here's how to apply

-Visit the official site i.e. pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

-Click on CUET PG 2024 link available on the home page.

-Complete the registration by filling the required details.

-Then fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

-Once done click on submit.

-Your application has been submitted.

-Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

