CUET PG 2024: Application process begins; Check important dates, changes here
CUET PG 2024: The last date to fill in the online submission of application form is 24 January while the last date to pay the fees is 25 January till 11.50 pm.
CUET PG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened registration process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2024 exams. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website i.e. pgcuet.samarth.ac.in
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message