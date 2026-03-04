CUET PG 2026 admit card released: How to download hall ticket, check exam schedule

CUET PG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially published the CUET PG admit cards. Candidates can now retrieve their NTA CUET PG hall tickets by visiting the official portal at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/.

Currently, admit cards are available specifically for students slated to take their exams between 6 March and 10 March 2026. The NTA is organising the CUET

(PG) 2026 across 157 subjects via Computer-Based Testing (CBT) on various dates, including 6–13 March, 16–19 March, 24 March, 25 March, and 27 March 2026. Hall tickets for sessions scheduled from 11 March onwards will be rolled out in a subsequent phase.

Scores from the CUET (PG) – 2026 will serve as the primary criteria for postgraduate admissions at participating universities for the 2026-27 academic cycle. Below is the formal procedure to obtain your CUET PG 2026 admit card.

Steps to Download the NTA CUET PG Hall Ticket Navigate to the official NTA CUET PG website: https://exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/ . Locate and select the link titled Admit Card of CUET (PG)-2026 examination, for Applicants scheduled for 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 March 2026. Provide your specific login details, including your application number, password, and the security pin. View your CUET PG Admit Card as it displays on the portal. Save the digital copy and secure a physical printout for your records. Should you encounter issues downloading the document or notice errors in your personal details, contact the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000 or email helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in. Applicants should monitor https://exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/ for the most recent announcements.

CUET PG Exam Pattern

The CUET (PG)-2026 question papers will be provided in both English and Hindi (Bilingual). Exceptions apply to Language papers, M. Tech/Higher Sciences, and Acharya subjects (except for Hindu and Buddhist Studies and the Indian Knowledge System).

The NTA was anticipated to launch the CUET PG 2026 admit cards on Wednesday. Following the release, students can verify their status at exams.nta.nic.in. It is vital to remember that this admit card is mandatory for entry into the testing centre.

The examination series begins on 6 March, utilising a computer-based format across various Indian cities.

Status of City Intimation Slip The city intimation slips have already been made available for students to download at their convenience.