The National Testing Agency (NTA) released admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test [CUET (PG) – 2025] on Saturday. The admit cards were released for candidates appearing for the examination scheduled to be held between March 26 and April 1, 2025. The admit cards for all exam dates have now been released.

CUET PG admit card 2025 direct link: Click here The NTA will be conducting CUET(PG)–2025 for admission to post-graduate courses for the academic session 2025-26 from March 13 to April 1, 2025 in the computer-based mode. The admit card for CUET (PG)-2025 scheduled from March 21 to 25 was released on March 16.

Candidates can download their CUET PG admit card from the mentioned website using their Application Form Number and Date of Birth.

Candidates are also advised to read the instructions contained therein carefully. The NTA advised them to note the following:

The admit card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions. Admit card will not be sent by post. Candidate should not mutilate the admit card or change any entry made therein. Issue of admit card, however, shall not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of the admission process. Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their Admit Card in good condition for future reference.

The Advance Intimation of Examination City for CUET (PG) – 2025 has already been uploaded on NTA website: www.nta.ac.in and https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/ on 06-03-2025.

About NTA The Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI) established the NTA as an independent, autonomous, and self-sustained premier testing organization under the Societies Registration Act (1860).