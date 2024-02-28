CUET PG 2024: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common University Entrance Test Post Graduate (CUET PG) 2024 schedule notification. These entrance exams will begin from next month.

National Testing Agency (NTA) released the Common University Entrance Test Post Graduate (CUET PG) 2024 schedule notification on X on Wednesday, February 28 that stated these entrance exams will begin on March 11 and will wrap up by March 28. The notification was released two days ago giving the schedule of these exams. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The NTA notice reads, “National Testing Agency will be conducting Common University Entrance Test CUET (PG) – 2024 from 11 March 2024 to 28 March 2024 in CBT (Computer Based Mode) throughout India and in 24 cities outside India."

These exams will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode throughout India and in 24 cities outside India. Ministry of Education and UGC has mandated NTA to conduct CUET 2024 for admission into post graduate programmes in Central and State Universities and other Institutions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This entrance exam will take place in 44 shifts with each shift spanning 105 minutes. Over 4 lakh candidates have registered for the exam that will be conducted for 157 subjects. These candidates will appear for a total of 7,68,389 tests as the applicants are required to choose a maximum of 4 subjects.

Admit Card for the examination will be made available at the official website https://nta.ac.in and https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in about seven days before the date of examination.

The notification further stated, “For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000 or write to NTA at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in. Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the examination. " {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

