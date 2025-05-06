CUET PG Result 2025 declared by NTA: How to check scores at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG? Direct link here

CUET PG Result 2025: The National Testing Agency on Tuesday evening announced the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025 results.

“The NTA has declared the CUET (PG) – 2025 results on 6 May 25,” it said in a post on X.

The exams were held across the nation on March 13, 15, 16, 18, 19, 21, 30, and April 1 in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

The CUET PG 2025 result was declared soon after the NTA released the final answer key earlier on Tuesday.

Where to check CUET PG Result 2025? Candidates can check the CUET PG Result 2025 on the official NTA website at https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

Steps to check CUET PG Result 2025 on https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG

Step 1: Visit the official NTA CUET PG website at https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG

Step 2: Click on the link that says CUET PG Result 2025 link on the home page.

Step 3: Log in with your Application Number and Password or Date of Birth.

Step 4: Now click on Submit and a page displaying your result will appear.

Step 5: Check your result and download the document.

Step 6: Take a printout of the result and keep it for future use.

CUET PG 2025 For the academic Session 2025-26, the CUET PG 2025 exam was conducted for about 6,54,019 registered candidates. A total of 191 universities including Central, State, Private and others participated in conducting the CUET PG 2025 exam.

This year, the CUET PG 2025 was conducted in 43 shifts. As much as 55.13 per cent registered candidates appeared to take the exam, the NTA said.

According to NTA, the final answer keys were used for preparing the results. The Final Answer Keys have already been uploaded on the official website of CUET (PG) 2025. The examination was conducted in March and April 2025 across various centers in the country.