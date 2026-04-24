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CUET PG Result 2026 LIVE: Visit exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/ for scorecard today — Steps to check at NTA's website

CUET PG Result 2026 LIVE: NTA will be releasing CUET PG results today, 24 April. Stay tuned for latest updates on final answer key results, direct link and more.

Fareha Naaz
Updated24 Apr 2026, 11:58:10 AM IST
CUET PG Result 2026 LIVE: NTA will release CUET PG results today at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/ .
CUET PG Result 2026 LIVE: NTA will release CUET PG results today at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/ .

CUET PG Result 2026 LIVE: The National Testing Agency is all set to release Common University Entrance Test (CUET) today — 24 April 2026. The standardised test for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Universities and other participating institutes was held on 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25 and 27 March 2026.

Candidates who have appeared for CUET PG examination can check their results at the official website of NTA at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg. This national level exam was conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and was of was 90 minutes duration. The CUET PG question paper was in English and Hindi (Bilingual) except for languages, M.Tech/ Higher Sciences, and Acharya papers. The exam duration was 90 minutes. Almost 10 days ago the window to challenge provisional answer key closed on 14 April and now its time for final answer key and results.

The answer key was released on April 11, and the objection window was closed on April 14, 2026.

Catch all updates on final answer key, CUET PG Result 2026 and more here

Key Events

24 Apr 2026, 11:50 AM IST
24 Apr 2026, 11:48 AM IST
24 Apr 2026, 11:40 AM IST
Follow updates here:
24 Apr 2026, 11:58:03 AM IST

CUET PG Result 2026 LIVE: How long will the scores remain valid?

The CUET PG 2026 result will remain valid for the academic year 2026-27 and not any subsequent years.

24 Apr 2026, 11:57:09 AM IST

CUET PG Result 2026 LIVE: How to get University admission after declaration of result?

Once NTA releases results, each participating institution or university will publish its individual cut-off, merit list and eligibility criteria.

24 Apr 2026, 11:55:29 AM IST

CUET PG Result 2026 LIVE: Will NTA release final answer keys along with the result

Typically, NTA releases the final answer keys along with the result. It is expected that this time as well same pattern will follow.

24 Apr 2026, 11:53:21 AM IST

CUET PG Result 2026 LIVE: Were all answer key challenges accepted?

NTA in a notice dated 13 April stated, “Only challenges submitted through the official online portal and accompanied by the required fee will be considered valid. Candidates are advised to verify their challenges thoroughly before submission, as no modifications will be permitted after the deadline.”

24 Apr 2026, 11:50:52 AM IST

CUET PG Result 2026 LIVE: 2 login credentials to keep handy

  • Application number
  • Password
24 Apr 2026, 11:48:47 AM IST

CUET PG Result 2026 LIVE: Website to track for updates on results

NTA's official website: exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/.

NTA's official X handle: https://x.com/NTA_Exams

24 Apr 2026, 11:47:18 AM IST

CUET PG Result 2026 LIVE: How was this admission test conducted — online or offline?

The CUET PG exam was held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The test paper consisted of Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) type questions and was in English and Hindi (Bilingual) except for languages, M.Tech/ Higher Sciences, and Acharya papers.

24 Apr 2026, 11:43:35 AM IST

CUET PG Result 2026 LIVE: When did NTA release provisional answer key?

The CUET PG provisional answer key was released on 11 April and the objection window opened on the same day, allowing candidates who appeared for the exam to raise objections till 14 April 2026.

24 Apr 2026, 11:40:33 AM IST

CUET PG Result 2026 LIVE: How to check and download CUET PG Result 2026

To check and download CUET PG Result 2026, candidates can follow the steps given below:

Step 1. Visit the official website of CUET PG at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/.

Step 2. Click on CUET PG Result 2026 link available on the home page.

Step 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Step 4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Step 5. Check the result and download the page.

Step 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

About the Author

Fareha Naaz

Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.<br><br> With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.<br><br> Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.<br><br> Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.<br><br> When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

HomeEducationCUET PG Result 2026 LIVE: Visit exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/ for scorecard today — Steps to check at NTA's website
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HomeEducationCUET PG Result 2026 LIVE: Visit exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/ for scorecard today — Steps to check at NTA's website

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