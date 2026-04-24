CUET PG Result 2026 LIVE: Visit exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/ for scorecard today — Steps to check at NTA's website

CUET PG Result 2026 LIVE: The National Testing Agency is all set to release Common University Entrance Test (CUET) today — 24 April 2026. The standardised test for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Universities and other participating institutes was held on 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25 and 27 March 2026.

Candidates who have appeared for CUET PG examination can check their results at the official website of NTA at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg. This national level exam was conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and was of was 90 minutes duration. The CUET PG question paper was in English and Hindi (Bilingual) except for languages, M.Tech/ Higher Sciences, and Acharya papers. The exam duration was 90 minutes. Almost 10 days ago the window to challenge provisional answer key closed on 14 April and now its time for final answer key and results.

The answer key was released on April 11, and the objection window was closed on April 14, 2026.

Catch all updates on final answer key, CUET PG Result 2026 and more here