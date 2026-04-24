CUET PG Result 2026 LIVE: Visit exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/ for scorecard today — Steps to check at NTA's website

CUET PG Result 2026 LIVE: The National Testing Agency is all set to release Common University Entrance Test (CUET) today — 24 April 2026. The standardised test for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Universities and other participating institutes was held on 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25 and 27 March 2026.
Candidates who have appeared for CUET PG examination can check their results at the official website of NTA at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg. This national level exam was conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and was of was 90 minutes duration. The CUET PG question paper was in English and Hindi (Bilingual) except for languages, M.Tech/ Higher Sciences, and Acharya papers. The exam duration was 90 minutes. Almost 10 days ago the window to challenge provisional answer key closed on 14 April and now its time for final answer key and results.
The answer key was released on April 11, and the objection window was closed on April 14, 2026.
Catch all updates on final answer key, CUET PG Result 2026 and more here
The CUET PG 2026 result will remain valid for the academic year 2026-27 and not any subsequent years.
Once NTA releases results, each participating institution or university will publish its individual cut-off, merit list and eligibility criteria.
Typically, NTA releases the final answer keys along with the result. It is expected that this time as well same pattern will follow.
NTA in a notice dated 13 April stated, “Only challenges submitted through the official online portal and accompanied by the required fee will be considered valid. Candidates are advised to verify their challenges thoroughly before submission, as no modifications will be permitted after the deadline.”
NTA's official website: exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/.
NTA's official X handle: https://x.com/NTA_Exams
The CUET PG exam was held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The test paper consisted of Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) type questions and was in English and Hindi (Bilingual) except for languages, M.Tech/ Higher Sciences, and Acharya papers.
The CUET PG provisional answer key was released on 11 April and the objection window opened on the same day, allowing candidates who appeared for the exam to raise objections till 14 April 2026.
To check and download CUET PG Result 2026, candidates can follow the steps given below:
Step 1. Visit the official website of CUET PG at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/.
Step 2. Click on CUET PG Result 2026 link available on the home page.
Step 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Step 4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Step 5. Check the result and download the page.
Step 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.