CUET UG 2022 admit card for phase 2 exams today, Read how to download

CUET UG 2022: Admit cards for August 4, 5 and 6 exams will be released today. Students can download the hall ticket on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The National Testing Agency has announced that it will release the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2022) admit card today, August 2 for August 4, 5 and 6 exams. NTA will issue the admit cards later for students having exams after August 6. Candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The National Testing Agency has announced that it will release the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2022) admit card today, August 2 for August 4, 5 and 6 exams. NTA will issue the admit cards later for students having exams after August 6. Candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.
According to NTA notice, CUET Admit Card 2022 will be released for the first three days of the Phase 2 exam today. The dates of CUET UG 2022's second phase are August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 10.
According to NTA notice, CUET Admit Card 2022 will be released for the first three days of the Phase 2 exam today. The dates of CUET UG 2022's second phase are August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 10.
The NTA has previously made available to candidates advanced information sheets that contained details about the subjects, language, medium, and exam centre, among other things. After they are released, applicants can access their CUET UG admission cards by entering their application number and birthdate.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
How to download CUET UG admit card 2022:
1) Visit the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in
2) Admit card download links will appear under candidate activity on the homepage.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
3) Click the link, then enter your application number and password to log in.
The CUET is being conducted in over 510 cities in India and abroad in two phases. Phase 1 was held in July and Phase 2 will be in August. During phase 1 exams, students were instructed to check their exam shift timings, venue, date of exam and other details as indicated in the admit card before going in for their exams.
A total of 44 central universities, 12 state universities, 11 deemed universities, and 19 private universities have applied to participate in the first edition of CUET for UG admissions in the 2022-23 academic session.
With 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET, the common gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities, is now the second biggest entrance exam in the country, surpassing JEE-Main's average registration of nine lakh.