CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 Admit Card out, here's how to download and other details

Candidates can now download the CUET UG 2022 phase 6 admit card from the official website i.e. cuet.samarth.ac.in.
NTA will conduct phase 6 exams of the CUET from 24, 25, 26.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 the Phase 6 exam.
Candidates can now download the CUET UG 2022 phase 6 admit card from the official website i.e. cuet.samarth.ac.in. NTA will conduct phase 6 exams of the CUET from 24, 25, 26 and 30 August. A total of 1.91 lakh candidates will be appearing in Phase 6 examination.
While speaking to news agency ANI, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said, “Admit Cards for the candidates appearing for CUET (UG) – 2022 exam Phase 6 scheduled on 24, 25 & 26 August, are being released today. A total of 1.91 lakh candidates will be appearing in Phase 6 examination. Most of candidates have been given cities of their choice."
He further added saying, "Those candidates who could not take the examination in Phase 2 conducted on 4, 5 & 6 August either due to technical reasons or due to cancellation of the Centre, will also be appearing in Phase 6. Their Admit Cards are also being released today.
Phase 6 of CUET (UG) – 2022 for will be conducted in 385 Centres across 241 Cities including 09 Cities outside India i.e. Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait City.
In a statement, NTA also said the Admit Cards for candidates whose examination is scheduled on 30 August, will be released well before the examination.
Candidates must remember the following thing while going to appear for the exams:
Candidates must carry their admit card
They must carry one passport size photograph (same as uploaded with the Online Application Form) to be pasted on the attendance sheet at the centre.
A valid original Photo ID Proof which can be PAN card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/E- Aadhaar/Ration Card/12th Classs Admit card). No candidate would be allowed to enter the examination centre, without identity verification.
They are not allowed to carry Instrument/ Geometry/ Pencil box, Handbag, Purse, any kind of Paper/ Stationery/Textual material (printed or written material), Eatables and Water (loose or packed), Mobile Phone/ Ear Phone/Microphone/ Pager, Calculator, DocuPen, Slide Rules, Log Tables, Camera, Tape Recorder, to wear/carry any type of watch including Electronic Watches with facilities of calculator, any metallic item or electronic gadgets/ devices in the Examination Hall/Room. There may not be any provision for safe keeping of valuables at the Centre.
Meanwhile, NTA commenced the CUET UG 2022 phase 5 exams from 21 August and will conclude on 23 August. In the CUET Phase 5 examination 2.01 lakh candidates appeared for the examination. The examination started off well in 349 centres in 235 cities throughout 35 States/UTs across the country.