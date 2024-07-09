CUET UG 2024: Last day to challenge answer key at exams.nta.ac.in; follow THESE steps to raise objections

CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to close the three-day window to challenge the CUET UG 2024 answer key today, July 9.

The Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG)]—2024 answer key was released on July 7 on the NTA's official website at exams.nta.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the CUET UG 2024 exam can check provisional answer keys on the NTA's official website, along with question papers and scanned images of OMR sheets with recorded responses.

Candidates who wish to challenge the CUET UG 2024 answer key need to pay a fee of ₹200 per question. Furthermore, students have the option to contest the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question.

Also read: NEET-UG likely to go online, to follow JEE-Mains pattern. All you need to know The process of challenging the answer key will be complete only after the requisite processing fee is paid via debit card, credit card, or net banking.

Also read: NEET-UG 2024 leak case: SC seeks NTA disclosure, says retest has to be ordered if… | 10 things the court said How to raise objections? Follow the below-mentioned steps to contest the answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official NTA website at exams.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘CUET UG 2024 answer key objection window’ link.

Step 3: Provide login details and click on submit.

Step 4: The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the answer key and click on the question you want to challenge.

Step 6: Upload the supporting documents.

Step 7: Complete the process by clicking on ‘Submit’ and making the payment of the processing fee.

Step 8: Download the confirmation page.

Step 9: Take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.