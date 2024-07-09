CUET UG 2024: Last day to challenge answer key at exams.nta.ac.in; follow THESE steps to raise objections

CUET UG 2024: The NTA will close the three-day window to challenge the CUET UG 2024 answer key today. Candidates who wish to challenge the CUET UG 2024 answer key need to pay a fee of 200 per question.

The CUET UG 2024 answer key was released on July 7 on the NTA's official website, exams.nta.ac.in.
The CUET UG 2024 answer key was released on July 7 on the NTA's official website, exams.nta.ac.in.

CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to close the three-day window to challenge the CUET UG 2024 answer key today, July 9.

The Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG)]—2024 answer key was released on July 7 on the NTA's official website at exams.nta.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the CUET UG 2024 exam can check provisional answer keys on the NTA's official website, along with question papers and scanned images of OMR sheets with recorded responses.

Candidates who wish to challenge the CUET UG 2024 answer key need to pay a fee of 200 per question. Furthermore, students have the option to contest the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable fee of 200 per question.

The process of challenging the answer key will be complete only after the requisite processing fee is paid via debit card, credit card, or net banking.

How to raise objections?

Follow the below-mentioned steps to contest the answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official NTA website at exams.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘CUET UG 2024 answer key objection window’ link.

Step 3: Provide login details and click on submit.

Step 4: The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the answer key and click on the question you want to challenge.

Step 6: Upload the supporting documents.

Step 7: Complete the process by clicking on ‘Submit’ and making the payment of the processing fee.

Step 8: Download the confirmation page.

Step 9: Take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.

If a candidate is unable to access their OMR sheet/recorded responses or encounters any difficulties, they should email their grievances to rescuetug@nta.ac.in, including their Application Number, Candidate Name, Subject Code, and Subject Name. Candidates must refer to the official website for more information.

