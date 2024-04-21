Active Stocks
CUET UG 2024: NTA announces schedule, datesheet; exams to begin on THIS date. Check all details here

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

NTA has announced CUET UG 2024 datesheet.This year 13.48 lakh candidates will be appearing in 380 cities including 26 cities outside India.

CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the exam schedule and datesheet for the Common University Entrance Test - Under Graduate 2024 (CUET UG) 2024. Eligible candidates can check the datesheet on the NTA's official website i.e. nta.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the CUET UG 2024 exams will be held between 15 May and 24 May. This year about 13.48 lakh candidates will be appearing for the CUT UG 2024 exams. The NTA will conducting the exams in Hybrid mode (CBT and Pen and Paper mode) at various examination centers located in 380 cities including 26 cities outside India.

The duration for the test will be 45 minutes while the duration of subjects including Accountancy, Economics, Physics, Computer Science / Informatics Practices, Chemistry, Mathematics / Applied Mathematics, and General Test will be 60 minutes. The exams will be administered in four shifts -Shift 1A from 10 am to 11 am, shift 1B from 12.15 pm to 1 pm, shift 2A from 3 pm to 3.45 pm and shift 2B from 5 pm to 6 pm.

The exams between 15-18 May i.e. Chemistry, Biology, English, General Test, Economics, Hindi, Physics, Mathematics, Geography, Physical Education, Business Studies, Accountancy, History, Political Science, and Sociology will be held in Pen and paper mode. The exams from 21, 22, 24 May will be held in Computer-Based Test mode.

Check full time-table here

ShiftStart time End timeTest paper
May 15   
Shift 1A10:0011:00Chemistry
Shift 1B12:1513:00Biology
Shift 2A15:0015:45English
Shift 2B17:0018:00General Test
May 16   
Shift 1A10:0011:00Economics
Shift 1B12:1513:00Hindi
Shift 2A15:0016:00Physics
Shift 2B17:1518:15Mathematics
May 17   
Shift 1A10:0010:45Geography
Shift 1B12:0012:45Physical Education
Shift 2A15:0015:45Business Studies
Shift 2B17:0018:00Accountancy
May 18   
Shift 113:3014:15History
Shift 215:3016:15Political Science
Shift 317:3018:15Sociology

Here is the full schedule for Test Papers to be conducted in CBT mode

 

ShiftStart timeEnd timeExam
21 May   
Shift 109:0011:15Kannada (106), Odia (109), Punjabi (110), Telugu (112), Arabic (201), Chinese (203), French (205), Kashmiri (209), Konkani (210), Maithili (211), Nepali (213), Russian (215), Santhali (216), Sindhi (217), Tibetan (219), Agriculture (302)
Shift 213:1514:45Fine Arts (312), Sanskrit (325)
Shift 316:4518:15Psychology (324), Fashion Studies (328)
22 May   
Shift 109:0010:00Computer Sciences / Informative Practices (308)
Shift 212:0014:15Sanskrit (220), Entrepreneurship (311), Home Science (315), Teaching Aptitude (327)
Shift 3 16:1517:45Anthropology (303), Legal Studies(317)
24 May   
Shift 109:0011:15Assamese (103), Gujarati (105), Malayalam (107), Tamil (111), Urdu (113), Bodo(202), German(206), Manipuri(212), KTPI (316), Mass Media(318)
Shift 213:1514:45Dogri (204), Persian (214), Spanish (218), Environmental Studies (307), Performing Arts (320)
Shift 316:45 18:15Bengali (104), Marathi (108), Italian (207), Japanese (208), Engineering Graphics (310), Tourism (329)

Published: 21 Apr 2024, 11:07 AM IST
