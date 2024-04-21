CUET UG 2024: NTA announces schedule, datesheet; exams to begin on THIS date. Check all details here
NTA has announced CUET UG 2024 datesheet.This year 13.48 lakh candidates will be appearing in 380 cities including 26 cities outside India.
CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the exam schedule and datesheet for the Common University Entrance Test - Under Graduate 2024 (CUET UG) 2024. Eligible candidates can check the datesheet on the NTA's official website i.e. nta.ac.in.
