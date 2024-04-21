CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the exam schedule and datesheet for the Common University Entrance Test - Under Graduate 2024 (CUET UG) 2024. Eligible candidates can check the datesheet on the NTA's official website i.e. nta.ac.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the schedule, the CUET UG 2024 exams will be held between 15 May and 24 May. This year about 13.48 lakh candidates will be appearing for the CUT UG 2024 exams. The NTA will conducting the exams in Hybrid mode (CBT and Pen and Paper mode) at various examination centers located in 380 cities including 26 cities outside India.

The duration for the test will be 45 minutes while the duration of subjects including Accountancy, Economics, Physics, Computer Science / Informatics Practices, Chemistry, Mathematics / Applied Mathematics, and General Test will be 60 minutes. The exams will be administered in four shifts -Shift 1A from 10 am to 11 am, shift 1B from 12.15 pm to 1 pm, shift 2A from 3 pm to 3.45 pm and shift 2B from 5 pm to 6 pm.

The exams between 15-18 May i.e. Chemistry, Biology, English, General Test, Economics, Hindi, Physics, Mathematics, Geography, Physical Education, Business Studies, Accountancy, History, Political Science, and Sociology will be held in Pen and paper mode. The exams from 21, 22, 24 May will be held in Computer-Based Test mode.

Check full time-table here

Shift Start time End time Test paper May 15 Shift 1A 10:00 11:00 Chemistry Shift 1B 12:15 13:00 Biology Shift 2A 15:00 15:45 English Shift 2B 17:00 18:00 General Test May 16 Shift 1A 10:00 11:00 Economics Shift 1B 12:15 13:00 Hindi Shift 2A 15:00 16:00 Physics Shift 2B 17:15 18:15 Mathematics May 17 Shift 1A 10:00 10:45 Geography Shift 1B 12:00 12:45 Physical Education Shift 2A 15:00 15:45 Business Studies Shift 2B 17:00 18:00 Accountancy May 18 Shift 1 13:30 14:15 History Shift 2 15:30 16:15 Political Science Shift 3 17:30 18:15 Sociology

Here is the full schedule for Test Papers to be conducted in CBT mode

Shift Start time End time Exam 21 May Shift 1 09:00 11:15 Kannada (106), Odia (109), Punjabi (110), Telugu (112), Arabic (201), Chinese (203), French (205), Kashmiri (209), Konkani (210), Maithili (211), Nepali (213), Russian (215), Santhali (216), Sindhi (217), Tibetan (219), Agriculture (302) Shift 2 13:15 14:45 Fine Arts (312), Sanskrit (325) Shift 3 16:45 18:15 Psychology (324), Fashion Studies (328) 22 May Shift 1 09:00 10:00 Computer Sciences / Informative Practices (308) Shift 2 12:00 14:15 Sanskrit (220), Entrepreneurship (311), Home Science (315), Teaching Aptitude (327) Shift 3 16:15 17:45 Anthropology (303), Legal Studies(317) 24 May Shift 1 09:00 11:15 Assamese (103), Gujarati (105), Malayalam (107), Tamil (111), Urdu (113), Bodo(202), German(206), Manipuri(212), KTPI (316), Mass Media(318) Shift 2 13:15 14:45 Dogri (204), Persian (214), Spanish (218), Environmental Studies (307), Performing Arts (320) Shift 3 16:45 18:15 Bengali (104), Marathi (108), Italian (207), Japanese (208), Engineering Graphics (310), Tourism (329)

