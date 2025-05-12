CUET UG 2025: Take note of these 5 key guidelines for May 13 exam

The National Testing agency (NTA) is scheduled to conduct the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG from May 13 onwards. The CUET admit card for exams scheduled between May 13 and 16 were released on May 10 while the Exam City Intimation slips were released on May 7.

The CUET UG exam will be conducted in a Computer Based Test Mode for 15 subjects at different centres across the country and outside India in 3 shifts a day. The exam timing will differ based on the subjects chosen.

Students must take note of the following CUET exam day guidelines before heading to the exam centre on Tuesday:

Reporting time: Candidates should arrive at the exam centre at least 90 minutes before the exam begins.

Important documents: Candidates reporting for need to carry their admit card, a valid photo ID, and a passport-size photograph to the exam centre.

Dress Code: Students shall wear light-coloured, half-sleeve t-shirts/shirts with pants while preferred footwear would be slippers or sandals. Shoes, heels, belts, or jewellery must be avoided.

Prohibited items: Bags, mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, pencil, eraser, correction fluid, logarithm table, electronic gadgets and other objectionable items will not be allowed inside the exam centre.

Items allowed: Clear water bottle, black ballpoint pen and PwD certificate (if required).

Candidate must refrain from adopting any unfair means or indulging in any unfair examination practices. All the Examination Centres will be under surveillance of CCTV cameras.

Also Read | CUET UG 2025 exam to commence from May 13, announces NTA

How to Download CUET Admit Card 2025? To Download CUET Admit Card 2025, follow the steps provided below:

Step 1: Visit the NTA CUET UG 2025 official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Select ‘Download Admit Card for CUET (UG)-2025 Examination’ link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required CUET UG login credentials - application number and password

Step 4: Download the CUET UG Admit Card 2025 PDF