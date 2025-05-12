CUET UG 2025: Take note of these 5 key guidelines for May 13 exam

The National Testing agency (NTA) is scheduled to conduct the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG from May 13 onwards. The CUET admit card for exams scheduled between May 13 and 16 were released on May 10 while the Exam City Intimation slips were released on May 7.
The CUET UG exam will be conducted in a Computer Based Test Mode for 15 subjects at different centres across the country and outside India in 3 shifts a day. The exam timing will differ based on the subjects chosen.
Students must take note of the following CUET exam day guidelines before heading to the exam centre on Tuesday:
To Download CUET Admit Card 2025, follow the steps provided below:
Step 1: Visit the NTA CUET UG 2025 official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Select ‘Download Admit Card for CUET (UG)-2025 Examination’ link available on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter the required CUET UG login credentials - application number and password
Step 4: Download the CUET UG Admit Card 2025 PDF
Step 5: Take a printout of the CUET UG admit card and keep it for the exam day.