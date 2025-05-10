CUET UG 2025: NTA releases admit cards for Common University Entrance Test, check steps to download and more

CUET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency on Saturday released the admit cards for Common University Entrance Test 2025.

The candidates can download the admit cards for CUET (UG)-2025 exam, scheduled from 13 May to 16 May 2025, from the official website cuet.nta.nic.in after logging in to the website through their application numbers and date of birth. The National Testing Agency will conduct CUET (UG)-2025 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

A candidate needs to click on the link titled “City Intimation Slip for CUET UG 2025” on the official CUET UG website to get the exam city slip.

Candidates without the admit card will not be allowed entry into the hall. In case of any discrepancy in the particulars of the candidate or his/her photograph and signature shown in the CUET admit card, he or she can immediately approach the National Testing Agency helpline between 10 am and 5 pm.

According to the details, depending on the number of candidates and their combinations, the examination may be held on multiple shifts. The duration of the each paper will be of 60 minutes and the CUET UG exam will be held for 37 subjects.

CUET UG 2025: Steps to download admit card Step 1: Visit the official CUET UG website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.

Step 2: Click on the link titled “City Intimation Slip for CUET UG 2025”.

Step 3: Enter application number, date of birth, and the security code shown on the screen.

Step 4: Download and save the PDF for reference.

CUET UG 2025: CUET UG exam in 13 languages The CUET UG 2025 will be conducted in 13 Indian languages: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.