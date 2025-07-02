CUET UG 2025 Result LIVE: NTA to declare score soon at @cuet.nta.nic.in. Check steps to download, direct link

CUET UG 2025 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the CUET UG 2025 Result soon. Once the results are announced, candidates can check the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses on the official website of NTA CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.

NTA had previously declared the final answer key, and the results are expected soon. However, the agency has not yet announced the official date and time of the results.

CUET UG 2025 Result: Exam dates The CUET UG 2025 exams were conducted from May 13 to June 3, 2025. For candidates who appeared for the exams on May 13 and May 16, 2025, a CUET UG re-test was held on June 2 and June 4, 2025.

Reportedly, the agency conducted a re-test after candidates raised complaints about questions not aligning with the notified syllabus.

CUET UG 2025 Result: Step-by-step guide to check scores Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA CUET.

Step 2: Choose the CUET UG Result 2025 link on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will be displayed on the screen, and the candidates will need to enter their login details.

Step 4: Select the submit button, and the marks will be shown on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the scores.

Step 6: Take out a printout of the result and keep a copy for future reference.

Also Read | NTA to release scores of CUET 2025 at cuet.nta.nic.in; check steps to download

CUET UG 2025 exams were held in computer-based test mode across multiple shifts at exam centres across the country and abroad. More than 13 lakh candidates took part in the undergraduate entrance exam, with their scores enabling them to apply for admission to over 250 central, state, and private universities.