CUET UG 2025 Result: NTA to release scores at cuet.nta.nic.in; check step-by step guide to download marks

CUET UG Result 2025: The National Testing Agency will declare the results of the Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (CUET UG) soon. Students who attempted the exam can check their results on the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in.

Advertisement

The CUET UG 2025 exam was conducted from May 13, 2025 to June 3, 2025 in 300 cities across the world. The scores once declared will help candidates to secure admissions in central, state, private, government, and deemed universities.

Also Read | CBSE Class 10 board exams to be held twice a year from 2026 – Check Details

Along with the scores, NTA will also release the final answer key, the names of subject-wise toppers, their marks and some other details of CUET UG Result 2025.

CUET UG 2025 Result: Step-by-step guide to check marks Step 1: Go to the official CUET website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the “CUET UG 2025 Result” link.

Step 3: Fill in your login details, including application number and password.

Step 4: Check the marks and download the scorecard.

Advertisement

Step 5: Get a printout for future reference.

Also Read | GPAT Result 2025 OUT. Check steps to download NBE GPAT result

CUET UG 2025 Result: Direct link Students can view their CUET Result 2025 on the NTA website using the direct link cuet.nta.nic.in. To download their CUET UG 2025 scorecard, candidates need to log in with their application number and password.

CUET UG 2025 Result: Provisional answer key On June 17, NTA had issued the provisional answer key for CUET UG 2025 on its official website. Candidates were allowed to submit objections to the provisional answer key till June 20, 2025.

About CUET UG 2025 Over 13 lakh students appeared for the CUET 2025 exam in 2025 for admission to the 2025–2026 academic session. Although a few centres reported minor technical issues, the exam was mostly conducted smoothly, following all guidelines and safety protocols, according to reports. Overall, the process was carried out without major disruptions. The exam was held for 37 subjects, including 13 languages, 23 domain subjects, and a general aptitude test.