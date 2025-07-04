CUET UG 2025 Result today! Download University Entrance Test scores from cuet.nta.nic.in; 5-steps to check at NTA site

CUET UG 2025 Result: Preparations are in full swing as the National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to declare the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2025) result today, July 4. On July 1, CUET UG 2025 final answer key was released and the CUET UG result will be published on NTA CUET website in some time.

Two days ago, the examination conducting agency in a post on X confirmed CUET UG 2025 Result date and stated, “CUET (UG)-2025 result will be announced on 4th July 2025.”

Candidates who appeared for Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can check their CUET UG 2025 scores at the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

The NTA administered the CUET UG 2025 exams between May 13 and June 3 this year. The testing agency offered a retest for students who appeared for the accountancy exam between May 13 and May 16 after complaints and concerns were raised about questions not aligning with the notified syllabus.

Held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode across 285 exam centres in India and 15 cities abroad, students will be able to check their CUET subject-wise score and apply to the desired universities through CUET scores. More than 13 lakh candidates appeared in the undergraduate entrance exam that will enable them to apply for admission to over 250 central, state, and private universities.

How to check CUET UG 2025 Result Check CUET UG 2025 Result by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the CUET UG Result 2025 link on the homepage.

Step 3: The user will be directed to a new page where login details need to be entered.

Step 4: Check marks after clicking on submit.

Step 5: Download and save CUET UG 2025 Result scorecard, take a printout of the result and keep a hard copy for future reference.