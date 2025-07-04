CUET UG 2025 toppers list: NTA releases list of top scorers with application numbers; details inside

CUET UG 2025 toppers: The National Testing Agency (NTA), on Friday, released the list of the top scorers in the CUET UG 2025 exam.
Instead of announcing CUET UG 2025 toppers, NTA, as a first, has listed the application numbers scoring the highest NTA score in five subjects.
As per NTA's list, the person with application number 253510212904 has emerged as the CUET UG 2025 topper, with an aggregate score of 1225.93 in five subjects.
This year, only one candidate has scored 100 percentile in her/his opted 4 out of 5 subjects, while 2679 candidates scored 100 percentile in one subject.
Here's a look at the marks of five CUET UG 2025 toppers who scored the highest marks:
|Rank
|Application Number
|Marks
|1
|253510212904
|1225.93
|2
|253510482971
|1210.10
|3
|253510237965
|1205.17
|4
|253510131343
|1203.40
|5
|253510914850
|1200.12
Out of the total number of candidates who appeared for the CUET-UG 2025 exam, 17 candidates have scored 100 percentile in 3 subject while a total of 150 candidates have scored 100 percentile in 2 subjects.
CUET UG exam's conducting body – NTA – said that the results have been prepared on the final answer keys vetted by the subject experts.
The NTA said that the results of the candidates are in the process of being shared with the Universities. Candidates have also been advised to be in touch with the respective universities and Institutions for further details.
Candidates can check the CUET UG 2025 results through the following steps:
