CUET UG 2026 Provisional answer key out at cuet.nta.nic.in; candidates can raise objections till June 11

CUET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer keys for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026. Along with the answer keys, the agency has also made available candidates' question papers and recorded responses on the official website.

Students who appeared for the examination can access these documents by visiting the official CUET portal and logging in with their credentials. The agency has also opened the objection window, allowing candidates to challenge any answer they believe is incorrect.

Over 15 Lakh Candidates Registered CUET UG 2026 was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across examination centres in India and overseas. The examination was held in multiple shifts between 11 May and 31 May, and again on 6 June and 7 June, 2026.

According to NTA, a total of 15,68,867 candidates registered for the entrance examination this year.

The testing agency said candidates can now view their question papers, recorded responses and the provisional answer keys through the official website. Those dissatisfied with any answer in the provisional key may submit objections within the prescribed timeline.

Objection Window Open Till June 11 Candidates wishing to challenge the provisional answer key can do so until 10 PM on 11 June 2026. The deadline for payment of the processing fee is 11:50 PM on the same day.

NTA has fixed a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 per challenged question. The fee must be paid separately for each objection raised.

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The agency has clarified that challenges submitted without successful payment of the prescribed fee will not be considered. It also stated that no other mode of payment will be accepted.

Expert Panel To Review Challenges After the objection window closes, all challenges submitted by candidates will be examined by a panel of subject experts.

NTA said that if any challenge is found to be valid, the answer key will be revised accordingly. The revised answer will be applied uniformly to all candidates who appeared for the examination.

The final CUET UG 2026 result will be prepared on the basis of the revised answer key.

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The agency further noted that candidates will not receive individual notifications regarding whether their objections have been accepted or rejected. The decision taken by the expert panel will be final and binding.