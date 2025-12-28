CUET (UG) 2026 to be held in May—Check details, programmes, syllabus here

CUET (UG) 2026 will be held in May next year across India and abroad, the National Testing Agency said on Sunday.

The NTA asked students to keep their Aadhaar card details updated, adding that online applications would be started soon.

"Candidates are advised to regularly visit official websites for updates," the NTA added.

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by the National Testing Agency (NTA), Aadhaar-based authentication will be mandatory for CUET UG 2026 registration. The agency said measures have been put in place to prevent any mismatch between Aadhaar details and Class 10 records.

Details about CUET(UG) 2026 The test will be available for students in 13 languages.

Programmes offered under CUET (UG) and syllabus can be checked on the official CUET portal.

On the website, syllabi is available for 37 papers, including a general aptitude test, and and 23 domain subjects ranging from accounting to sociology.

As for programmes, candidates can check under the “Universities” tab on the CUET portal, or on the official websites of individual universities.

For queries, students can send an email to: cuet-ug@nta.ac.in, or call 011-40759000.

Documents required for CUET UG 2026 registration Aadhaar Card: The card must be updated with the correct name, date of birth (as per the Class 10 certificate), latest photograph, address, and father’s name.

UDID Card (for persons with disabilities): The UDID card or disability certificate should be valid, updated, and renewed, if required.

Category Certificate: Certificates for EWS, SC, ST, and OBC-NCL categories must be valid and up to date.

The NTA has already released the syllabus, list of courses, and programme details for the CUET UG 2026 examination.

CUET UG 2026: How to apply Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

Go to the “Candidate Corner” and click on CUET UG 2026 Registration.

Fill in the required details and submit the application form.

Once submitted, candidates will be successfully registered for the exam.

CUET UG 2026 will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) for admission to undergraduate programmes in 47 central universities and over 300 colleges across India.