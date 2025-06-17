CUET UG answer key 2025: NTA releases provisional answer key at cuet.nta.nic.in - Check steps to download

CUET UG answer key 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday, 17 June 2025, released the provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate, CUET UG 2025, according to the official website.

How to download CUET UG answer key 2025? 1. Visit the CUET UG 2025 official website cuet.nta.nic.in or the direct link here.

2. Select the tab ‘Answer Key for CUET (UG) 2025’.

3. Enter your login credentials.

4. The device screen will show the CUET 2025 Provisional Answer Key PDF.

5. Check the answer key and response sheet for the UG subject you appeared for.

6. You can then compare the answer key with your response sheet.

The CUET results for undergraduate courses will be available on the official NTA CUET website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.

How to check CUET UG results? The CUET UG 2025 exams were held between 13 May 2025 and 3 June 2025. The exam was a computer-based test which was held across 285 cities in India and 15 cities abroad.

The test was conducted on 37 subjects comprising 13 languages, 23 domain subjects, and a general aptitude test. Here is how a candidate who appeared for the exam can check the results.

Step 1: Visit the official website - exams.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the CUET Result 2025 link on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in your registration number and date of birth after the new page opens.

Step 4: After submitting, you will be able to see the results on your screen.

Step 5: Download the result and keep printouts for your future reference.

The marking scheme for the CUET UG 2025 exam is +5 marks for each correct answer, -1 mark for each wrong answer and nil marks for the unattempted questions.

