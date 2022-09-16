The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announce the results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 results. Students can now check their CUET UG results on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. Apart from this, students can also check their scores on ntaresults.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

Performance of every candidate has been evaluated using equi-percentile method wherein normalized marks of each candidate have been calculated using the percentiles of each group of students in a given session across multiple days for the same subject, the NTA said.

It further added that the merit list will be prepared by participating Universities/ organisations. Universities will decide about their individual counselling on the basis of the score card of CUET (UG) - 2022 provided by NTA.

Here's how to check your CUET UG 2022 results:

Visit the CUET UG's official website i.e. cuet.samarth.ac.in

To view the scorecard, login on the portal to check your scores.

Enter your credentials – NTA CUET application number, password and security pin.

Your CUET UG 2022 results will appear on screen

Download and keep it for future use

The results were suppose to be release yesterday, however, it was delayed. "It is a huge database given the large number of papers and subject combinations. The candidates have applied for 54,555 unique combination of subjects. The results should be up by around 2 am," a senior National Testing Agency (NTA) official said late Thursday night.

The debut edition of CUET-UG exam began in July and concluded on August 30. Sixty per cent attendance was recorded in the exam. According to the initial plan, all phases of the CUET-UG were scheduled to conclude on August 20. However, the exam was further deferred and split into six phases to accommodate students whose exam was rescheduled due to several glitches that marred the test.

CUET is the common gateway for undergraduate admissions to all central universities. From technical glitches to last-minute change in exam centre and uninformed changes in exam dates to admit cards mentioning past dates, the students many of these issues.

With 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET is now the second biggest entrance exam in the country, surpassing JEE-Main’s average registration of nine lakh. NEET-UG is the biggest entrance test in India with an average of 18 lakh registrations.

Meanwhile, the answer key for Phase 1 to Phase 6 was released on September 8 and students were allowed to raise objections till September 10. Earlier on 11 September, NTA conducted CUET UG 2022 re-test at various examination centres across the country. The decision to conduct retest has been taken based on the grievances of the some students on their experience in CUET (UG) – 2022, as per the notice.