CUET UG Result 2022 declared: NTA releases scores on cuet.samarth.ac.in2 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 06:15 AM IST
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announce the results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 results. Students can now check their CUET UG results on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. Apart from this, students can also check their scores on ntaresults.nic.in and nta.ac.in.