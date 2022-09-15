CUET UG Result 2022: NTA to announce results at 10 pm today

Once the results are announced, candidates can check CUET UG results on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. apart from this, candidates can also check their scores on ntaresults.nic.in and nta.ac.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 results today at 10 pm, University Grants Commission Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said on Thursday.
"National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the CUET-UG results by 15th September or if possible, even a couple of days earlier," news agency ANI reported citing Kumar.
The CUET-UG exam began in July and concluded on August 30. Sixty per cent attendance was recorded in the exam. According to the initial plan, all phases of the CUET-UG were scheduled to conclude on August 20.
CUET is the common gateway for undergraduate admissions to all central universities. From technical glitches to last-minute change in exam centre and uninformed changes in exam dates to admit cards mentioning past dates, the students many of these issues.
With 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET is now the second biggest entrance exam in the country, surpassing JEE-Main’s average registration of nine lakh. NEET-UG is the biggest entrance test in India with an average of 18 lakh registrations.
Meanwhile, the answer key for Phase 1 to Phase 6 was released on September 8 and students were allowed to raise objections till September 10. Earlier on 11 September, NTA conducted CUET UG 2022 re-test at various examination centres across the country. The decision to conduct retest has been taken based on the grievances of the some students on their experience in CUET (UG) – 2022, as per the notice.