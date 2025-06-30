CUET UG Result 2025 date: When is University Entrance Test result expected? How to check scores on cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET UG Result 2025: The National Testing Agency will announce the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2025 result in the coming days at the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared in the exams held between May 13 and June 3 will be able to download the scorecard PDF once the result link is activated.

These exams were conducted in Computer Based Test Mode in multiple shifts at exam centres spread across the country and abroad. Over 13 lakh candidates appeared in the exam undergraduate entrance exam, whose score enables candidates to seek admission in over across 250 central, state, and private universities.

This year, the testing agency released the provisional answer key on June 17 while last year it was released on July 22. As candidates wait for the final answer key and result, it is important to note that last year result was declared 6 days after the release of provisional answer key. Last year, the final answer key was released on July 25 which was followed by CUET UG Result on July 28.

Also Read | NTA to release scores of CUET 2025 at cuet.nta.nic.in; check steps to download

Since there is no official confirmation about the CUET UG result date and time, it is expected that the results this time will follow similar timeline. The Testing Agency mentioned that the CUET UG result date will be announced later on the website in the exam's information bulletin.

How to check CUET UG results 2025? Follow the steps mentioned here to check CUET UG results 2025 when declared:

Step 1: Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on “NTA Declares the Result/NTA Scores for the Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG)] – 2025 – Reg.”

Step 3: Enter login credentials.

Step 4: Click on submit and view the result.