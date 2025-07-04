CUET UG Result 2025 DECLARED! NTA declare results on official website, steps to download, and more

CUET UG Result 2025 OUT: The National Testing Agency on Friday announced the results for Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2025 on its official website.

Students, who applied for the exam, can check their scorecards on cuet.nta.nic.in and examinationservices.nic.in.

The NTA said that the results of the candidates are in the process of being shared with the Universities. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the respective universities and Institutions for further details.

CUET UG Result 2025 OUT: Here's steps to check results Step 1: Go to the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on CUET UG Result/Scorecard 2025 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter your login details and submit.

Step 4: Check and download the result.

CUET UG Result 2025 OUT: Number of students registered, appeared According to the website, a total of 13,54,699 unique candidates registered for the undergraduate entrance test, of whom 10,71 ,735 appeared, said NTA.

CUET UG Result 2025 OUT: Number of PwD candidates registered and appeared As per the website, 4,354 PwD candidates registered for the undergraduate entrance test, of whom 3,632 appeared.

CUET UG Result 2025: Websites to check result a) cuet.nta.nic.in, b)examinationservices.nic.in

Subject-wise highest scores

CUET UG Result 2025 OUT: Subject-wise highest score English: 241.96

Hindi: 238.06

Assamese: 220.00

Bengali: 244.00

Gujarati: 166.00

Kannada: 232.00

Malayalam: 238.00

Marathi: 244.00

Odia: 219.00

Punjabi: 250.00

Tamil: 241.00

Telugu: 178.00

Urdu: 250.00

Accountancy / Book Keeping: 249.76

Agriculture: 228.40

Anthropology: 208.00

Biology/ Biological Science/ Biotechnology /Biochemistry: 249.70

Business Studies: 250.00

Chemistry: 247.64

Environmental Science: 185.00

Computer Science / Information: 239.50

Practices

Economics / Business Economics: 244.45

Fine Arts/Visual Arts/Commercial Arts: 248.33

Geography / Geology: 250.00

History: 249.60

Home Science: 234.33

Knowledge Tradition - Practices in India: 187.00

Mass Media / Mass Communication: 7141 5267 204.50

Mathematics / Applied Mathematics: 243.70

Performing Arts (Dance, Drama, Music): 242.00

Physical Education (Yoga, Sports): 219.00

Physics: 237.00

Political Science: 249.60

Psychology: 250.00

Sanskrit: 244.00

Sociology: 245.40