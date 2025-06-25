CUET UG Result 2025 LIVE: NTA to announce results soon; steps to check scores, direct link

CUET Result 2025 out at cuet.nta.nic.in soon: The long-awaited CUET UG results 2025 for the Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (CUET UG) will be declared soon by the NTA or the National Testing Agency.

The CUET UG 2025 exam concluded on June 3, 2025 at 6 pm across 300 cities worldwide, ending one of the largest undergraduate entrance examinations in India. CUET UG 2025 results will determine central, state, private, government, and deemed universities admissions for candidates.

CUET UG 2025 Result Date According to the previous years' trends, it is expected to be out in July this year.

CUET UG Result 2025: When did the exam begin? The CUET UG 2025 exams commenced on May 13, 2025, and were held in computer-based test mode across two shifts.

CUET UG Result 2025 direct link Students can access their CUET Result 2025 on the NTA website with the direct link cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be able to download their CUET UG 2025 scorecard by logging in with their application number, and password. Check out the steps below.

CUET UG Result 2025: How to check score on NTA website? 1. Visit the official CUET website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

2. Tap the “CUET UG 2025 Result” link.

3. Mention your login details, comprising Application Number and Password.

4. Download your scorecard

5. Print a copy for later purposes.

The NTA had on June 17 released the provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate, CUET UG 2025, according to the official website.

More than 13 lakh students sat for the CUET 2025 exam in 2025 for their admission to the 2025–2026 academic session. While there were minor technical issues reported at a few centres, the exam was largely conducted smoothly, adhering to all guidelines and safety protocols, reports said. Overall, the process was completed without any significant disruptions.

The exam was a computer-based test which was held across 285 cities in India and 15 cities abroad.

