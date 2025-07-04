CUET UG Result 2025: Only one candidate scores 100 percentile in 4 out of 5 subjects, says NTA

CUET UG Result 2025: The National Testing Agency announced the results for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG 2025) on Friday. The website said only one candidate scored 100 percentile in her or his opted 4 out of 5 subjects.

Advertisement

According to the website, a total of 17 candidates have scored 100 percentile in 3 subjects, while 150 candidates have scored 100 percentile in 2 subjects. A total of 2679 candidates have scored 100 percentile in 1 subject.

Earlier in the day, the NTA announced the results for CUET UG 2025 on its official website. Students, who applied for the exam, can check their scorecards on cuet.nta.nic.in and examinationservices.nic.in.

The NTA said that the results of the candidates are in the process of being shared with the Universities. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the respective universities and Institutions for further details.

CUET UG Result 2025: What is a good score? A score of at least 700, which equals to 98 percent, is an excellent score in CUET 2025. Meanwhile, a score between 500 and 700 implies a score equal to or above 90 percent, which is considered to be good.

Advertisement

CUET UG Result 2025: Exam centres and Date The NTA conducted CUET UG exams from May 13, 2025 to June 4, 2025 in 300 cities, including 15 cities outside India including Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Munich, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Kuwait City, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, West Java, and Washington.

CUET UG Result 2025: Paper conducted in 13 languages The medium of the question paper was in 13 following languages - English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

CUET UG Result 2025: Students registered and appeared A total of 13,54,699 unique candidates registered for the undergraduate entrance test, of whom 10,71 ,735 appeared. Also, 4,354 PwD candidates registered for the undergraduate entrance test, of whom 3,632 appeared.

Advertisement

CUET UG Result 2025: Here's steps to check results Step 1: Go to the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on CUET UG Result/Scorecard 2025 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter your login details and submit.