CUET UG Result 2026 declared at cuet.nta.nic.in; here's how to check scores

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 today, June 23. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download their scorecards from the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.
The scorecards provide candidates with their overall performance, subject-wise marks, percentile scores and other examination-related details. The declaration of results marks a significant step in the undergraduate admission process for universities accepting CUET scores across the country.
According to an official notice issued by the NTA, a total of 15,68,867 candidates registered for the examination, while 11,64,098 candidates appeared.
Students were permitted to choose up to five subjects, resulting in nearly 67,56,327 test instances and 12,906 unique subject combinations. Among the candidates who appeared, 5,78,50 were male, 5,85,59 were female, and two were transgender candidates.
Candidates can access their results by following these steps: