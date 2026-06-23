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CUET UG Result 2026 declared at cuet.nta.nic.in; here's how to check scores

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the CUET UG 2026 results on June 23. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now access their scorecards on the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. 

Anjali Thakur
Updated23 Jun 2026, 02:55 PM IST
Students arrive to appear for the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate admissions (CUET-UG) at an examination center at Mohan Estate in New Delhi, India, on Monday, May 11, 2026.
Students arrive to appear for the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate admissions (CUET-UG) at an examination center at Mohan Estate in New Delhi, India, on Monday, May 11, 2026. (Hindustan Times)
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 today, June 23. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download their scorecards from the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

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The scorecards provide candidates with their overall performance, subject-wise marks, percentile scores and other examination-related details. The declaration of results marks a significant step in the undergraduate admission process for universities accepting CUET scores across the country.

More Than 11.6 Lakh Candidates Appeared

According to an official notice issued by the NTA, a total of 15,68,867 candidates registered for the examination, while 11,64,098 candidates appeared.

Students were permitted to choose up to five subjects, resulting in nearly 67,56,327 test instances and 12,906 unique subject combinations. Among the candidates who appeared, 5,78,50 were male, 5,85,59 were female, and two were transgender candidates.

How To Download CUET UG 2026 Scorecard

Candidates can access their results by following these steps:

  • Visit the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the CUET UG 2026 result link available on the homepage
  • Enter the application number and date of birth/password
  • Log in to view the scorecard
  • Download and save the result for future reference

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About the Author

Anjali Thakur

Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More

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