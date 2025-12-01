Quants clash with tech titans on IIT placement pitch
01 Dec 2025
As business schools typically start in February-March, IIT placements reflect the hiring appetite. The world's and India's top companies will swoop on the campuses in search of the best tech talent.
High-frequency traders and startups will compete with agentic artificial intelligence (AI) firms, as well as tech giants Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia, and even aircraft makers Airbus and Boeing, from 1 December to recruit top talent from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).On offer will be careers at the tech mecca of Palo Alto (US), alongside Hong Kong, Japan, London, Singapore and packages of over a crore for positions of AI scientists in Bengaluru, Gurgaon or Mumbai.
