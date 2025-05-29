DDA Recruitment 2025: Notification to recruit 1,383 posts issued; check eligibility criteria, selection process and more

DDA Recruitment 2025: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Thursday released a notification to recruit 1,383 personnel in various Group A, B, and C positions.

Among the posts the DDA called for applications include Junior Engineer, Assistant Section Officer, Patwari, and many others.

The application process is set to start soon. Aspirants will have to apply through the official website of DDA at dda.gov.in once the registration window opens.

Eligibility criteria: The eligibility criteria vary for different posts of Delhi Development Authority according to the notification issued.

a) Technical posts require ITI certification

b) Specific jobs require Class 10 certificate.

c) Engineering and related post require diploma courses

d) Higher posts need candidates who have completed their undergraduate or postgraduate degrees in related fields.

Selection process: A candidate will have to go through a various selection process to be recruited for Delhi Development Authority:

a) Online examination (CBT): This is a computer-based test to analyse general awareness and job-related skills.

b) Skill assessment: Candidates applying for specified posts will have practical tests to display work-related skills.

c) Document verification: Important documents, including proof of age and academic certificates, are essential.

d) Personal interview: There will be some positions for which candidates will be invited for interviews to gauge general fit for the position.

Vacancy details: Here are the details for various posts notified by DDA.

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) – 745 Vacancies

Mali – 282 Vacancies

Junior Engineer (Civil) – 104 Vacancies

Junior Engineer (Electrical/Mechanical) – 67 Vacancies

Stenographer Grade-D – 44 Vacancies

Section Officer (Horticulture) – 20 Vacancies

Assistant Director (Planning) – 19 Vacancies

Assistant Director (Ministerial) – 15 Vacancies

Architectural Assistant – 9 Vacancies

Assistant Director (Architecture) – 8 Vacancies

Legal Assistant – 7 Vacancies

Programmer – 6 Vacancies

Assistant Security Officer – 6 Vacancies

Surveyor – 6 Vacancies