Delhi class 9, class 11 Results 2024: The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi is likely to declare soon final examination results of class 9th and class 11th. Candidates who have appeared for class 9th or class 11th examination can check their results through the official website of the Delhi Directorate of Education at edudel.nic.in.

The DoE said that the results of class 5th, 8th, 9th and 11th will be declared on March 30.

These examinations were held at school level in February-March, 2024.

The candidates are advised to keep their key details such as -- student ID, class name, section and date of birth (DoB) in hand to check the results.

To check the results, candidates or parents can follow these simple steps given below –

- Visit the official website of the DoE at edudel.nic.in

- Click on Results or Exam link (whichever is mentioned) available at the top of the page

- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their required details

- After submitting the details the result will be displayed on the screen

- The result can be downloaded and candidates are advised to take a print of the result

- Double-check the accuracy of the details before submitting

- If there is any error in the result, contact your educational institution or the DoE for assistance

In the academic session 2022-23, the pass percentage of class 9th students had fallen to 65.52% from 84.72% in 2019-20, while of class 11th students dipped to 73.84% in 2022-23 from 99.25% in 2019-20.

Delhi classes 3, 4, 6 and 8 Results 2024 The Delhi Directorate of Education on Thursday (March 28) announced final examination results for classes 3, 4, 6 and 8.

Candidates and parents can check the final examination results on edudel.nic.in.

For more related details candidates can check the Directorate of Education Delhi official website.

