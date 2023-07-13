Delhi flood alert: These schools to remain shut today due to the rising Yamuna water level1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 07:01 AM IST
Ten schools in low-lying areas of Delhi's Civil Lines zone and seven in Shahadra area will be closed today due to flood-like situation caused by surging Yamuna water level.
Ten schools in low-lying areas of the Civil Lines zone of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and seven in the Shahadra area will remain closed on July 13 due to a flood-like situation in the national capital, as announced by the civic body on Wednesday.
Officials have reported that Garhi Mandu village near the Signature Bridge in Wazirabad has been submerged. The majority of the residents have been safely evacuated, while the remaining individuals are being rescued using boats.
Due to the rising water level of the Yamuna, several other low-lying areas are also experiencing flooding.
(With inputs from PTI)