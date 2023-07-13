Ten schools in low-lying areas of the Civil Lines zone of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and seven in the Shahadra area will remain closed on July 13 due to a flood-like situation in the national capital, as announced by the civic body on Wednesday.

The water level of the Yamuna river surged on Wednesday, surpassing its previous highest mark of 207.49 metres that was set 45 years ago.

The water level of the Yamuna river has surpassed 208.05 meters, exceeding the estimation of 207.99 meters by the Central Water Commission late on Wednesday night. This development has put the authorities on high alert. As the water level of the Yamuna continues to rise, the area near the Old Yamuna bridge, known as 'Loha Pul,' experienced flooding on Wednesday. At 10 pm on Wednesday, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) had surpassed the danger mark, reaching 208.05 meters, as recorded by authorities.

"In light of the flood-like conditions in Delhi, the Education Department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has taken the decision to shut down 10 schools located in the vulnerable areas of the Civil Lines Zone. Additionally, six schools in the Shahadra (South) Zone and one school in the Shahadra (North) Zone will also be closed tomorrow. To ensure uninterrupted education, online classes will be conducted for the students of these affected schools," stated the MCD in an official statement.