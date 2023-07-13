"In light of the flood-like conditions in Delhi, the Education Department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has taken the decision to shut down 10 schools located in the vulnerable areas of the Civil Lines Zone. Additionally, six schools in the Shahadra (South) Zone and one school in the Shahadra (North) Zone will also be closed tomorrow. To ensure uninterrupted education, online classes will be conducted for the students of these affected schools," stated the MCD in an official statement.