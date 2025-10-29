Delhi govt schools to get 5,346 new teachers: CM Rekha Gupta announces recruitment drive as 10,000 posts stay vacant

The Delhi government has announced the recruitment of 5,346 Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) for government and municipal schools, a move designed to strengthen classroom teaching and ensure individual attention for pupils in classes 6 to 10.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta posted on social media platform X on Wednesday, stating that these new appointments are intended to furnish students with quality education and tailored guidance, helping them realise their full potential.

"This is an initiative towards building an education system where students receive quality education, personalised support, and opportunities to fully develop their potential," Gupta said.

However, experts note that approximately 10,000 teaching posts currently remain vacant across Delhi's state schools, a situation that is negatively impacting the student-teacher ratio, as reported by news agency PTI.

A circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) on 3 October confirmed that the application window for these vacant roles opened on 9 October and will officially close on 7 November.

Official data from the DoE indicates that Delhi's state schools currently employ over 70,000 teachers who cater to more than 18 lakh pupils.

Delhi overhauls school sanitation, extends private cleaning services In a concerted effort to ensure cleaner and more hygienic campuses, the Delhi government has revamped the sanitation system within its state schools, extending private cleaning services to hundreds of additional institutions across the national capital.

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has signed an umbrella agreement with a private organisation to manage sanitation in a further 621 schools. This significant expansion builds upon the 117 schools already utilising such private services.

"The restructuring aims to maintain the highest standards of cleanliness in all government schools," an official said, as reported by news agency PTI.

"Regular inspections will be carried out by departmental officers to ensure proper implementation of the sanitation contract," he said.

For those schools not yet covered by the private contracts, the government has ensured sustained cleanliness by deploying between three and four regular sweepers in each institution, with the exact number dependent on the student enrollment figures.

Heads of schools have been issued strict instructions to closely monitor all sanitation work and guarantee that cleaning duties are fully completed at least 30 minutes before the commencement of each school session.

The guidelines also stipulate that school heads must meticulously maintain attendance records for all private sweepers and are required to ensure that only female workers are deployed to clean the girls' toilet facilities.