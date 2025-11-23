Delhi nursery admission 2026 schedule OUT for entry level classes: Will schools implement updated age criteria?

The Delhi government on Saturday released a detailed admission schedule for entry-level classes for the 2026-27 academic session. The Directorate of Education (DoE), in a notification dated 22 November outlined the specific dates for schools and parents seeking pre-school or nursery admission for their wards.

Advertisement

From uploading of point criteria on school's website to release of lists the notification provides a full timeline of the admission process. The circular also mentions crucial instructions to schools, prescribed the age limits for attendance, and also gave a list of the documents required as proof of address.

Admission process in Delhi schools is set to begin next month. Those planning to apply for the same must take note of the admission schedule mentioned below.

Delhi nursery school admission 2026 schedule for entry level classes

The admission process will commence on 4 December and conclude on 19 March, 2026.

Advertisement

Registration fee Parents will have to pay a registration fee of ₹25 to apply in the schools of their choice. “Each school shall display the aforesaid admission schedule on its notice board and website... Only ₹25 (non-refundable) can be charged from the parents as admission registration fee,” the notification reads.

Also Read | 315 abducted from school in one of Nigeria's largest mass kidnappings

Age limit for entry-level classes admissions As per the latest notice, age limit for upcoming academic session admissions is given below:

Nursery (Balvatika 1/ Pre School 1): 3+ years upto 4 years

KG: 4+ years upto 5 years

Class 1: 5+ years upto 6 years

“The age relaxation for admission of upto one month may be granted at the level of head of school in the minimum & upper age limit for these classes. The parents may approach the Head of School/Principal for seeking age relaxation through a manua application. For admissions in Academic Session 2026-27 a child must have attained the prescribed minimum age as on 31st March 2026," the notification states.

Advertisement

Will schools implement DoE's updated age criteria? As per a circular released on October 24, the foundational stage will comprise of three classes before Class 1 — nursery (Balvatika 1/ Pre School 2), Lower KG (Balvatika 2/ Pre School 2), and Upper KG (Balvatika 3/ Pre School 3). According to New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the prescribed age of the child is 6+ years upto 7 years for Class 1 as of 31st March.

Under the existing structure, there are two classes—nursery and KG—in the foundational stage. This implies that the updated age criteria will not be applicable in the upcoming academic session for Class 1. For Nursery admission only the age guidelines of NEP will be followed. The circular doesn't specify age limits for Lower KG and Upper KG, instead both are clubbed as one category.

Advertisement

The updated age criteria will be implemented in phases from academic session 2026-27, the notice had said.