Delhi nursery admission: Expected DoE 2026 timeline and schedule for entry level classes in private unaided schools

As parents eagerly await Directorate of Education's (DoE) admission schedule for entry level classes in private unaided schools, it's time to look at the expected timeline of events for the upcoming academic session. The excitement for the exact dates is building after the recent circular in which DoE revised the admission age to 6 years for Class 1 in all the government, government-aided and recognised unaided private schools.

This implies that DoE will revise the age criteria for the foundational stage from the academic session 2026-27, aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

According to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE), the foundational stage currently comprises two classes — Nursery and KG — followed by Class 1, with minimum ages for admission being 3 , 4 and 5 years, respectively.

Entry level minimum and maximum age As per the revised structure, the minimum and maximum age as on March 31 is given as follows:

Nursery (Balvatika 1 / Pre School 1): 3+ years up to 4 years

Lower KG (Balvatika 2/ Pre School 2): 4+ years up to 5 years

Upper KG (Balvatika3 / Pre School 3): 5+ years up to 6 years

Class 1: 6+ years up to 7 years "For admissions in the Academic Session 2026-27, a child must have attained the prescribed minimum age as on 31st March, 2026. That is, a child entering Nursery at the age of 3+ years in Session 2026-27, will be in Class 1 at 6+ years," the DoE circular dated October 24 states.

Nursery admission timeline Admissions for private schools in Delhi are set to begin next month. The state education department will release a missive detailing the admission process start and end date along with first and consecutive list of selected children and the waiting list.

This year also it is expected that the admission schedule will follow a similar timeline as last year. Last year, the education department released the admission calendar on November 11.

Previous year key dates Last year, the admission process began on November 28. The last date of submission of application form was December 20. On January 10, schools published list of scores obtained by candidates, based on distance, sibling quota, alumni quota or other parameters. The first list of selected children and the waiting list was released by schools on January 17. In case of vacant seats, schools issued second list on February 3, as per DoE guideline. Notably, the admission process closed on March 14, 2025.

The Education department will specify the eligible age brackets applicable on the wards of those applying for pre-school or nursery admission as of March 31 next year.