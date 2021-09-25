Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi: Parents, teachers stage protest in front of CM's residence; demand reopening of primary section, classes 6-8

Delhi: Parents, teachers stage protest in front of CM's residence; demand reopening of primary section, classes 6-8

Parents and teachers staged a protest outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence
05:25 PM IST

  • Delhi government last month announced reopening of schools for the students of classes 9 to 12, colleges and coaching institutions from 1 September as the COVID situation improved significantly in the city.

Demanding reopening of schools for students in the primary sections and classes 6-8, a group of parents and school teachers staged a protest outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in the national capital on Saturday

Delhi government last month announced reopening of schools for the students of classes 9 to 12, colleges and coaching institutions from 1 September as the COVID situation improved significantly in the city. However, no student would be forced to attend physical classes and the consent of parents would be mandatory, it had also clarified. 

RC Jain, president of the Delhi State Public Schools Management Association (DPSMA) said the government had said they would analyse the situation after reopening of schools for Classes 9-12 and then decide on reopening further.

“It has been close to a month but there has been no Covid case reported from any school. Even the positivity rate in the national capital is below 0.1 per cent."

"We want that schools should be reopened not only for classes 6-8 but also for primary classes. If there is a change in the current scenario, they can be closed again," he said.

Jain said parents and school teachers participated in the protest.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday recorded zero COVID-19 fatality, 27 fresh cases. And, the positivity rate in the city stands at 0.04%, city's health bulletin said. 

