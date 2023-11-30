comScore
Delhi school admission: Here's the timeline for pre-primary admission, from ongoing registration to closure of process

 Written By Fareha Naaz

Delhi pre-primary school admission registration process for classes nursery, KG, and Class 1 in private schools began on November 23. The first list of selected applicants will be released on January 12, 2024.

Delhi's private schools admission registration process for pre-primary school admissions is ongoing which is set to conclude on December 15.

Delhi pre-primary school admission registration process for classes nursery, KG, and Class 1 for the academic year 2024-25 in private schools began on November 23 in accordance with the Directorate of Education notification.

Delhi's private schools released their admission criteria with specific points allocated to distance, siblings, and parents' qualifications among other prongs on November 20 at their official websites.

Schools will upload details of applicants under open seats on December 29. Marks allotted to each child as per the criteria will be uploaded on January 5, 2024.

The first list of selected applicants along with the waiting list will be released at the school's website on January 12, 2024. The list will display selected candidates as per marks allotted to each according to the criteria.

As per the DoE notification, the resolution of queries of parents, regarding the allotment of points to their wards for the first list will be addressed on January 13 to 22.

The second list of selected applicants is supposed to be released on January 29. Subsequent resolution of queries of parents is scheduled between January 31 and February 6. Further admission lists will be released from February 21 onwards while the admission process will conclude on March 8.

There is a 25 per cent reservation of seats allocated for economically weaker sections (EWS), disadvantaged group (DG) students, and children with disabilities in private schools. Moreover, a distinct list will be released for admission to these categories that will follow a point allotment criteria different from the general category.

"Age relaxation for admission, up to a maximum of 30 days, may be granted at the discretion of the head of the school concerning the minimum and upper-age limits for these classes," the notification states.

Updated: 30 Nov 2023, 01:40 PM IST
