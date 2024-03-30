Delhi School Results 2024: Class 5, 8, 9, 11 results declared on edudel.nic.in; how to check and all details here
Delhi School Results 2024: Delhi's Directorate of Education has declared the final results for class 5, 8, 9, and 11 today, March 30.
Delhi School Results 2024: The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi has announced the final results of class 5th, 8th, 9th and 11th today i.e. on 30 March. Students who appeared for the examination now check their results on the official website of the DoE i.e. edudel.nic.in. These examinations were held at school level in February-March, 2024.