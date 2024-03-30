Delhi School Results 2024: The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi has announced the final results of class 5th, 8th, 9th and 11th today i.e. on 30 March. Students who appeared for the examination now check their results on the official website of the DoE i.e. edudel.nic.in. These examinations were held at school level in February-March, 2024.

Steps for candidates or parents to check the exam results

- Visit the official website of the DoE at edudel.nic.in

- Click on ‘Exam Result 2023-24’ link on the home page

- A new page will open where you can select the Class for which you are checking the results.

-Enter details like Student Id, Class, Section, Date of birth, enter the code and click on submit.

- After submitting the details the result will be displayed on the screen

- You can now download and take a print out of the Class 5, 8, 9, 11 results.

- If there is any error in the result, contact your educational institution or the DoE for assistance

Earlier on 28 March, DoE had announced the results for Classes 3rd, 4th, 6th and 7th.

What was last year's pass percentage for Class 9 and 11?

In the academic session 2022-23, the pass percentage of class 9th students was recorded at 65.52 percent, which was a huge drop from 84.72 percent recorded in 2019-20. The Class 11th students recorded a pass percentage of 73.84 percent in 2022-23 again witnessing a massive drop from 99.25 percent in 2019-20.

In another news, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is also set to declare the Karnataka PUC 1 or the Class 11 results anytime soon today i.e. on March 30 on the board's official website i.e. karresults.nic.in. In Bihar, the Bihar School examination board (BSEB) will announce the Class 10 result 2024 tomorrow i.e. on 31 March.

