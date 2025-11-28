Delhi schools kickstart nursery admission process, to upload point criteria today

Some Delhi schools are yet to kickstart nursery admission process and upload point criteria, as per the guidelines of Directorate of Education (DoE). Schools in Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad have already commenced the admission process, it's time for Delhi schools to the upload point criteria, marking a formal begining of admission season.

Certain schools, such as Salwan Public School and Sachdeva Public School, have already uploaded the point criteria on their websites. It is expected that by 28 November evening, all schools across the national capital will provide the point criteria for entry level admission in the next academic session. As per the detailed admission schedule for the 2026-27 academic session, the registration forms will be available at specific websites of schools from 4 December.

Those parents seeking pre-school or nursery admission for their wards in private unaided recognised must take note of DoE's admission schedule mentioned below:

1. Schools will upload the admission criteria and their points in the module of the Department – 28 November

2. Commencement of admission process and availability of forms — 4 December

3. Last date to submit application forms in schools: 27 December

4. Schools will upload details of children who applied for admission under Open Seats — 9 January, 2026

5. Uploading marks (as per points system) given to each of the children who applied for admission under open seats — 16 January, 2026

6. Displaying of first list of selected children — 23 January, 2026

7. Resolution of parents' queries regarding first list with respect to allotment of points to their wards — 24 January, 2026.

8. Displaying of second admission list of selected children along with waiting list) (along with marks allotted under points system) — 9 February, 2026

9. Resolution of parents' queries over allotment of points to their wards in the second list — 10 February to 16 February, 2026.

10. Subsequent list of admission — 5 March, 2026

11. Closure of admission process — 19 March, 2026.

It is mandatory for schools to upload admission lists with marks allotted under points system.

“The age relaxation for admission of upto one month may be granted at the level of head of school in the minimum & upper age limit for these classes. The parents may approach the Head of School/Principal for seeking age relaxation through a manua application. For admissions in Academic Session 2026-27 a child must have attained the prescribed minimum age as on 31st March 2026," the notification dated 22 November states.

To apply in schools of their choice, parents will have to pay a registration fee of ₹25. The minimum age for nursery admission is over three years as of 31st March, 2026. It is four years and above for lower kindergarten, over five years for upper kindergarten and over six years for Class I.

