Delhi schools to release entry-level admission forms on December 4: List of documents to keep handy

As parents across Delhi eagerly wait for school admission forms for entry level admission, it's time to keep documents handy. The registrations will open on 4 December, as per the guidelines of Directorate of Education (DoE).

Documents needed for admission to entry level classes The documents mentioned below will serve as valid proofs of address which will be needed at the time of admission:

1. Ration Card/Smart Card issued in the name of the parents

2. Domicile certificate, either of the child or the parents

3. Voter ID (EPIC) of any one of the parents

4. Electricity bill/MTNL telephone bill/Water bill/Passport carrying the name of either parent or the child.

5. Aadhaar Card /UID card that has been issued in the name of either of the parents.

Parents will be charged a non-refundable one-time fee of at most ₹25 during registration process, which has been capped by the state government. DoE notification states, “Each school shall display the aforesaid admission schedule on its notice board and website... Only ₹25 (non-refundable) can be charged from the parents as admission registration fee."

Last date to submit application forms The application window will close on 27 December so parents must apply in advance to avoid any hassles at the last moment. The age criteria for admissions to Nursery (Balvatika 1/ Pre School 1), Lower KG (Balvatika 2/ Pre School 2), Upper KG (Balvatika 3/ Pre School 3) and Class 1 will follow New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 guidelines. Meanwhile, the students already admitted in nursery, KG and Class 1 will be promoted as per previous criteria.

Schools released their point criteria on 28 November which provides a blueprint of every school's distinct selection process.

Delhi government released a comprehensive notification on 22 November detailing the full admission process for the 2026-27 academic session. “The age relaxation for admission of upto one month may be granted at the level of head of school in the minimum & upper age limit for these classes. The parents may approach the Head of School/Principal for seeking age relaxation through a manua application. For admissions in Academic Session 2026-27 a child must have attained the prescribed minimum age as on 31st March 2026," the circular reads.

How will the draw take place? As per DoE's guidelines, the draw of lots can be conducted in computerized format or through slips but in a transparent manner and in the presence of parents of registered applicants.

Parents will be intimated about the draw of lots at least two days before the date of draw through website notice-board & e-mail by the school." It is mandatory for the school to retain videography of the draw and show the slips to the parents before putting in the box which is to be used for draw of lots.