Delhi schools to return to physical classes after Christmas? Check DoE's new guidelines as CAQM revokes GRAP 4 curbs

Delhi schools have been instructed to resume classes to physical mode after Christmas holiday for students of classes 6 to 9 and 11. This directive comes after Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked stringent pollution curb measures after air quality improved to “poor” in Delhi-NCR.

Directorate of Education issued a circular on 24 December regarding administration of classes in offline mode after CAQM revoked “actions under Stage IV (‘Severe+ Air Quality >450) of GRAP.”

Primary classes to remain online? Primary classes up to class 5 have been instructed to follow hybrid format and conduct classes in both physical and online mode. With GRAP Stage III measures in place, Delhi schools will conduct classes for children up to Class V in hybrid mode.

Secondary classes to go offline? Delhi government dropped new guidelines for classes 6 to 9 and 11. "All Heads of Schools of Government, Government Aided, Unaided Recognized Private Schools of DOE, NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board are directed to conduct normal (in physical mode) classes in schools for students of classes VI to IX & XI. The classes for students up to Class V will be conducted in a Hybrid Mode i.e. both in physical and online mode (wherever online mode is feasible) with immediate effect until further orders," the circular stated.

What happens to board classes — X and XII? Meanwhile, classes for grades 10 and 12 will continue in physical mode. The notification states, “It is pertinent to mention that classes for students of Classes X and XII are being conducted in physical mode and shall continue to be conducted in physical mode.”

Stringent anti-pollution measures which were invoked under GRAP Stage 4 have been recalled in Delhi. The national capital recorded 220 average air quality index (AQI) at 8:05 AM on 25 December. However, pollution control measures under Stages 1, 2 and 3 will remain in force.

The CAQM in its order said, "Noting the continuous improvement in the AQI levels of Delhi, the Sub-Committee on GRAP in its meeting held today reviewed the air quality scenario in the region as well as the IMD/IITM forecasts and observed that the AQI of Delhi has shown significant improvement since yesterday night owing to high winds and favorable meteorological conditions and has been recorded as 271 ("Poor category) on 24.12.2025."