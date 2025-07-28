Subscribe

Delhi University CUET Cutoff 2025: DU releases allotment list for second round at CASA portal — check details

Delhi University CUET Cutoff 2025: All the interested candidates upgraded for the CSAS UG 2025 Round 2 can check their allotment results online at ugadmission.uod.ac.in

Updated28 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Delhi University CUET Cutoff 2025: The DU released the CSAS UG 2025 Round 1 cutoff on 19 July.
Delhi University CUET Cutoff 2025: The Delhi University on Monday released the cutoff list for the second round of CUET UG 2025 on its official website.

All the interested candidates upgraded for the CSAS UG 2025 Round 2 can check their allotment results online at ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

In addition, candidates can check the name of the allotted college, course, cutoff score, and rank for each course and college applied to. The DU released the CSAS UG 2025 Round 1 cutoff on 19 July.

Those applicants accepting the seats allotted to them by the DU in Round 2 will have to pay the fee and report at the allotted college within the given period, as DU would soon release the number of vacant seats for CSAS UG round 3.

Delhi University CUET Cutoff 2025: How to check Round 2 allotment

Step 1- Open the official link- ugadmission.uod.ac.in

Step 2- Enter the login details: CUET application number and password

Step 3- Click on tab 'Allotment'

Step 4- Check the name of college and course allotted

Step 5- To check CUET cutoff 2025 click on tab ‘CSAS UG Round 2

Delhi University CUET Cutoff 2025: B.Com Cutoff Round 2 list

CollegesCutoff rankCutoff score
Shri Ram College of Commerce326916.72487
Hindu College394911.89252
Hansraj College598901.34948
Kirori Mal College687896.34084
Ramjas College882887.51216
Sri Venketeswara College946885.43579
Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College1542865.9381

Delhi University CUET Cutoff 2025: CSAS UG Round 1 Cut Off List

CollegesCut Off RankCut Off Score
 B.Sc. (Hons) Chemistry 
Daulat Ram College1250429.7362
Hansraj College452495.4426
Hindu College191537.9057
 B.Com (Hons) 
Hindu College389912.2188
Ramjas College832889.3871
Shri Ram College of Commerce317917.4306
Hansraj College585901.7122
 B.A. (Hons) English 
Hansraj College-851.113423
Kirori Mal College-840.7874
 B.A. (Hons) Economics 
Shri Ram College of Commerce124908.9028
Ramjas College641841.1565
Hindu College221888.1655

 
