Delhi University CUET Cutoff 2025: DU releases allotment list for second round at CASA portal — check details

Delhi University CUET Cutoff 2025: The Delhi University on Monday released the cutoff list for the second round of CUET UG 2025 on its official website.
All the interested candidates upgraded for the CSAS UG 2025 Round 2 can check their allotment results online at ugadmission.uod.ac.in.
In addition, candidates can check the name of the allotted college, course, cutoff score, and rank for each course and college applied to. The DU released the CSAS UG 2025 Round 1 cutoff on 19 July.
Those applicants accepting the seats allotted to them by the DU in Round 2 will have to pay the fee and report at the allotted college within the given period, as DU would soon release the number of vacant seats for CSAS UG round 3.
Step 1- Open the official link- ugadmission.uod.ac.in
Step 2- Enter the login details: CUET application number and password
Step 3- Click on tab 'Allotment'
Step 4- Check the name of college and course allotted
Step 5- To check CUET cutoff 2025 click on tab ‘CSAS UG Round 2’
|Colleges
|Cutoff rank
|Cutoff score
|Shri Ram College of Commerce
|326
|916.72487
|Hindu College
|394
|911.89252
|Hansraj College
|598
|901.34948
|Kirori Mal College
|687
|896.34084
|Ramjas College
|882
|887.51216
|Sri Venketeswara College
|946
|885.43579
|Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College
|1542
|865.9381
|Colleges
|Cut Off Rank
|Cut Off Score
|B.Sc. (Hons) Chemistry
|Daulat Ram College
|1250
|429.7362
|Hansraj College
|452
|495.4426
|Hindu College
|191
|537.9057
|B.Com (Hons)
|Hindu College
|389
|912.2188
|Ramjas College
|832
|889.3871
|Shri Ram College of Commerce
|317
|917.4306
|Hansraj College
|585
|901.7122
|B.A. (Hons) English
|Hansraj College
|-
|851.113423
|Kirori Mal College
|-
|840.7874
|B.A. (Hons) Economics
|Shri Ram College of Commerce
|124
|908.9028
|Ramjas College
|641
|841.1565
|Hindu College
|221
|888.1655