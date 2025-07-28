Delhi University CUET Cutoff 2025: DU releases allotment list for second round at CASA portal — check details

Delhi University CUET Cutoff 2025: The Delhi University on Monday released the cutoff list for the second round of CUET UG 2025 on its official website.

All the interested candidates upgraded for the CSAS UG 2025 Round 2 can check their allotment results online at ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

In addition, candidates can check the name of the allotted college, course, cutoff score, and rank for each course and college applied to. The DU released the CSAS UG 2025 Round 1 cutoff on 19 July.

Those applicants accepting the seats allotted to them by the DU in Round 2 will have to pay the fee and report at the allotted college within the given period, as DU would soon release the number of vacant seats for CSAS UG round 3.

Delhi University CUET Cutoff 2025: How to check Round 2 allotment Step 1- Open the official link- ugadmission.uod.ac.in

Step 2- Enter the login details: CUET application number and password

Step 3- Click on tab 'Allotment'

Step 4- Check the name of college and course allotted

Step 5- To check CUET cutoff 2025 click on tab ‘CSAS UG Round 2’

Delhi University CUET Cutoff 2025: B.Com Cutoff Round 2 list

Colleges Cutoff rank Cutoff score Shri Ram College of Commerce 326 916.72487 Hindu College 394 911.89252 Hansraj College 598 901.34948 Kirori Mal College 687 896.34084 Ramjas College 882 887.51216 Sri Venketeswara College 946 885.43579 Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College 1542 865.9381

