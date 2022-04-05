Delhi University (DU) PG courses registration to begin: Check dates, other details1 min read . 05 Apr 2022
- Interested candidates are required to register on the Delhi University registration portal at their official website at du.ac.in.
The Delhi University (DU) will begin registration for it post-graduate courses on Wednesday, 6 April. Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh confirmed the dates.
The VC also said admissions to the PG courses will be done through Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) like last year.
The registration will take place from 6 April to 15 May.
DUET will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). 50% of the seats are reserved for the students of DU while 50% of the students will be selected through DUET.
Twenty-eight cities have been selected as examination centres with one centre in each state.
He said the entrance test is likely to be held in the third week of July.
