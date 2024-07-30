Delhi University opens UG admission correction window today, phase 2 schedule to be OUT soon

Delhi University admission 2024: Delhi University has opened the 'Correction Window' for admission to undergraduate programmes starting today. Students who wish to add Extra Curricular Activities or Sports category to their admission form can do so via the ‘one-time facility.’

Delhi University admission 2024: Candidates can edit their forms and make necessary corrections during the 'Correction Window' until 11:59 PM on August 4.
Delhi University admission 2024: Candidates can edit their forms and make necessary corrections during the ’Correction Window’ until 11:59 PM on August 4.(HT)

Delhi University admission 2024: Delhi University issued a notification announcing the opening of the ‘Correction Window’ for admission to undergraduate programmes from today, July 30. Candidates can edit their form and make corrections via the “one-time facility” till 11:59 p.m. on August 4.

The official notice dated July 29 states, “University of Delhi announces the opening of a Correction Window from Tuesday, July 30, 2024, till Sunday, August 4, 2024, 11:59 p.m. for all candidates who had completed Phase I of CSAS(UG) and are desirous of making corrections in their application form.”

Furthermore, students who wish to add the Extra Curricular Activities (ECA) or Sports category to their admission form can do so within the permissible time frame of the correction window.

The notice further highlighted that the central University intended to revise the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS(UG))-2024 that was issued in May this year. “In light of the announced results, it is being disclaimed that UoD may revise/amend Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS(UG))-2024 as published on the website of the University of Delhi (dated 28.05.2024),” the notice reads.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2024) result announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on July 28 will be used “for the Academic Session 2024-25, as per the eligibility criteria mentioned in the UG-Bulletin of Information 2024.”

Notably, in case of a tie in the CUET scores, the marks obtained in Class XII will be used as a tiebreaker to determine the meritorious candidate.

The announcement regarding the schedule of CSAS(UG) Phase II will be made available soon, Delhi University said. Candidates must check the official website, www.du.ac.in, for latest updates.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will reportedly initiate the second phase of its delayed undergraduate admission process in the next few days following the postponement in the release of results by the National Testing Agency. The academic session 2024-25, slated to start in August, will most likely commence in early September for UG courses at both universities, officials informed.

