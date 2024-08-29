Delhi University’s 2024-25 academic session begins today

Delhi University's 2024-25 session begins today, August 29, with classes starting three weeks later than usual due to delayed CUET-UG results. Admissions are ongoing, with Round-II fee submissions due by August 30.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published29 Aug 2024, 09:08 AM IST
Delhi University's academic session 2024-25 admissions continue with Round-II allocations and fee submissions latest by August 30.
Delhi University's academic session 2024-25 admissions continue with Round-II allocations and fee submissions latest by August 30.

Delhi University's academic session 2024-25 is beginning today, August 29. As classes for the first semester commence around three weeks later than usual, the admission process is still ongoing.

The central university announced the Second Round of allocations to the Undergraduate Programmes in various Colleges on Sunday. According to the notice issued on August 25, candidates who have been shortlisted in Round-II can submit the fees till 4:59 PM on Friday, August 30. Only those candidates who will make the payment before the window closes will be able to opt for “Upgrade” for the subsequent round. The window to accept Round-II allocations via login through DU dashboard closed on Tuesday.

The notice states, “The University will declare the allocations to Performance-based programs and Supernumerary quotas of CW, ECA, Sports and Ward in the Third Round of allocations. The schedule for the third round will be declared soon.”

For the latest updates regarding admission, candidates must check the University's official website at admission.uod.ac.in.

The delay in the commencement of classes to the first semester of the 2024-25 academic session can be attributed to the late release of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) results, Hindustan Times quoted officials as saying. Admission to undergraduate courses in a number of central universities takes place through CUET-UG, which serves as a single-window test.

This year, CUET-UG results were declared on July 28, almost a month later than the scheduled date. The results were initially scheduled to be declared on June 30 but faced delays due to several controversies involving irregularities and paper leak allegations in the conduct of exams administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

DU registrar Vikas Gupta said, “We have to map our results with those sent by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for the CUET so that students can see what preferences of subjects and colleges they are eligible for. That mapping process is very detailed and takes some time, which is why we have pushed the start of the session to August 29,” Hindustan Times reported.

First Published:29 Aug 2024, 09:08 AM IST
Business NewsEducationDelhi University’s 2024-25 academic session begins today

