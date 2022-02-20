NEW DELHI : Delhi University (DU) has confirmed that the new curriculum, Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF), for its several undergraduate courses, which is being prepared in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP), will be done in another three to four months.

“We are now moving to get the courses done. The work has just begun. We will put the course content up for public feedback. The process will take another three to four months," an official said.

The university executive council had approved the UGCF, which will be prepared according to the NEP on 11 February, this year.

The UGCF includes two features of the NEP — the multidisciplinary approach and the multiple entry and exit scheme (MEES).

The new batch of students that will be admitted to Delhi University through the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) will be studying the revised courses.

Under MEES, students can exit at the end of an academic year with a degree. According to the draft, students will stand to earn a total of 176 credits at the end of the fourth year of their undergraduate degree. They need to earn a minimum of 50% credits in a discipline to get the degree with a major in that discipline.

The official also confirmed that the courses will be drafted accordingly.

The university will get a nearly four-year window to work out the modalities of the postgraduate courses.

“The university will start work on framing the postgraduate curriculum after the undergraduate curriculum work is completed. It doesn’t mean we are deferring it. It’s just that the first batch of students will become eligible for one year Masters’ degree after four years so that gives us time to work on the syllabus for postgraduate courses," the official said.

A section of teachers has expressed opposition to the implementation of the NEP by Delhi University saying it may lead to several issues, including loss of work hours for teachers and subsequent job losses.

