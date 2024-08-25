Explore
Delhi University UG Admissions 2024 LIVE updates: Round 2 allotment results out today on admission.uod.ac.in at 5pm
LIVE UPDATES

Delhi University UG Admissions 2024 LIVE updates: Round 2 allotment results out today on admission.uod.ac.in at 5pm

1 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2024, 05:39 PM IST
Livemint

Delhi University UG Admissions 2024 Live: Delhi University will announce the Round 2 seat allotment results for Undergraduate Admissions 2024 on Sunday, August 25. Candidates can check their allotment status on the official website, admission.uod.ac.in, starting at 5 PM.

Delhi University UG Admissions 2024 LIVE: Delhi University will announce the Round 2 seat allotment results for Undergraduate Admissions 2024 on Sunday, August 25. Candidates can check their allotment status on the official website, admission.uod.ac.in, starting at 5 PM. (HT)Premium
Delhi University UG Admissions 2024 LIVE: Delhi University will announce the Round 2 seat allotment results for Undergraduate Admissions 2024 on Sunday, August 25. Candidates can check their allotment status on the official website, admission.uod.ac.in, starting at 5 PM. (HT)

Delhi University UG Admissions 2024 LIVE: Delhi University will announce the Round 2 seat allotment results for Undergraduate Admissions 2024 on Sunday, August 25. Candidates can check their allotment status on the official website, admission.uod.ac.in, starting at 5 PM.

If satisfied with their allotted seats, candidates must register their acceptance from August 25 to August 27, before 4:59 PM. 

Colleges will have from August 25 to August 29, 4:59 PM, to verify and approve applications. The deadline for online fee payments is August 30, by 4:59 PM.

The CSAS Phase II preference filling window for UG Admission 2024 closed on August 9, 2024.

Delhi University UG Admissions 2024: Steps to check round 2 results

• Visit the official website of Delhi University admission at admission.uod.ac.in

• Click on the link to check UG Admissions 2024 Round 2 allotment results

• Login using the necessary credentials and click on submit

• Check the Round 2 allotment results

• Keep a hard copy of the same for future references

Stay tuned with LiveMint for further updates

25 Aug 2024, 05:39:04 PM IST

Delhi University UG Admissions 2024 LIVE: What is the number of vacant seats in 2nd round  

Delhi University UG Admissions 2024 LIVE: Delhi University is supposed to release the list for 6,100 vacant seats

25 Aug 2024, 05:15:15 PM IST

Delhi University UG Admissions 2024 LIVE: Website to check the seat allocation result

Delhi University UG Admissions 2024 LIVE: Students can visit on the following website to check the seat allocations

admission.uod.ac.in

 

25 Aug 2024, 04:20:53 PM IST

Delhi University UG Admissions 2024 LIVE: How to check the seat allocation result

Delhi University UG Admissions 2024 LIVE: How to check the seat allocation result

Go to the official website of DU at admission.uod.ac.in

Click on the "Login" tab available on homepage, enter the necessary details

Once logged in, click on the "Seat Allocation" link

The seat allocation list will be displayed on your screen

Download the list and save the result for future reference

25 Aug 2024, 04:07:24 PM IST

Delhi University UG Admissions 2024 LIVE: DU to declare round 2 allotment results today 

Delhi University UG Admissions 2024 LIVE: Delhi University will announce the Round 2 seat allotment results for Undergraduate Admissions 2024 on Sunday, August 25. Candidates can check their allotment status on the official website, admission.uod.ac.in, starting at 5 PM.

