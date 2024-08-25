Delhi University UG Admissions 2024 LIVE: Delhi University will announce the Round 2 seat allotment results for Undergraduate Admissions 2024 on Sunday, August 25. Candidates can check their allotment status on the official website, admission.uod.ac.in, starting at 5 PM.

If satisfied with their allotted seats, candidates must register their acceptance from August 25 to August 27, before 4:59 PM.

Colleges will have from August 25 to August 29, 4:59 PM, to verify and approve applications. The deadline for online fee payments is August 30, by 4:59 PM.

The CSAS Phase II preference filling window for UG Admission 2024 closed on August 9, 2024.

Delhi University UG Admissions 2024: Steps to check round 2 results

• Visit the official website of Delhi University admission at admission.uod.ac.in

• Click on the link to check UG Admissions 2024 Round 2 allotment results

• Login using the necessary credentials and click on submit

• Check the Round 2 allotment results

• Keep a hard copy of the same for future references

