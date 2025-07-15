Delhi University UG Admissions 2025: DU gets more than 3.05 lakh registrations, B.Com Honours tops the list

The University of Delhi has received more than 3.05 lakh registrations for its undergraduate admissions for the academic session 2025-26, marking the highest number of applications after the implementation of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), as per data released by the institution on Tuesday.

Admissions are underway for 71,642 seats spanning 79 programmes across 69 colleges and multiple university departments.

Around 2,39,890 candidates have submitted their preferences through Phase II of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), which opened following the declaration of CUET results on June 17.

B.Com (Hons.) tops B.Com (Hons.) has remained a popular choice among applications with 48,336 preferences, followed by BA (Hons) Political Science (15,295), B.Sc (Hons) Zoology (12,722), B.Tech (Mathematics and Humanities) (10,584), and B.Com (8,939).

The most popular BA programme combinations chosen were History + Political Science (7,60,233), Economics + Political Science (3,88,407), and English + Economics (3,49,367).

In terms of stream choice, 58.89% of candidates selected humanities-based programmes, 20.89% chose commerce, and 20.22% opted for science.

The total count of unique programme and college preferences is 1,68,36,462, with candidates permitted to select up to 1,549 programme-college options. The highest number of preferences submitted by a single applicant was 1,414. On average, candidates submitted 83 preferences.

Notably, 1,27,284 female candidates (53.06%) submitted their preferences compared to 1,12,603 male candidates (46.93%), while three candidates were identified as transgender. Additionally, the university got 512 applications through the Orphan Quota, including 221 females and 291 males and 7,243 applications under the Single Girl Child Quota.

In terms of colleges, Shri Ram College of Commerce has remained a top choice with 38,795 preferences, followed by Hindu College (31,901), Hansraj College (15,902), St. Stephen’s College (12,413), and Miranda House (11,403).

